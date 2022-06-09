Clarke's Walk-Off Single Lifts Ports over Quakes

STOCKTON, Ca. - Denzel Clarke's single to right center in the bottom of the tenth inning to score Cooper Uhl and Junior Perez lifted the Ports to a 4-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

With his game-winner Clarke extended his on-base streak to 34 consecutive games, a run that dates back to the fifth game of the season on April 14.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Ports (20-33) found themselves behind after the first inning. Leadoff man Austin Gauthier started the ballgame with a single to right field and advanced to second base on a ground ball. With two outs Damon Keith blooped a single to center field to score Gauthier and give the Quakes (29-24) a 1-0 lead.

Held without a hit through the first three innings against Rancho Cucamonga starter Peter Heubeck, the Ports' offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth inning against Quakes' reliever Benony Robles. Max Muncy singled with one out and came in to score with two outs on a two-run homer by T.J. Schofield-Sam to give the Ports a 2-1 lead.

The Ports' pitching staff held the Quakes down until the ninth inning. Starter Yehizon Sanchez allowed just one run on six hits over a career-high six innings and Robin Vazquez posted scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

In the top of the ninth, though, the Quakes came back to tie the game. Stockton reliever Hunter Breault walked Julio Carrion to start the frame and a stolen base and throwing error on Ports' third baseman Schofield-Sam put runners on second and third with nobody out. Yunior Garcia then lined a single to center field to tie the game at two, but Denzel Clarke threw Luis Diaz out at home plate for the first out, keeping the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth.

After the Ports failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, the Quakes manufactured a run in the top of the tenth inning to take the lead. Austin Gauthier, who started the inning at second base, advanced to third on a groundout to second and scored on a sac fly by Yeiner Fernandez to give the Quakes a 3-2 lead.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the tenth, the Ports loaded the bases with one out after a walk to Junior Perez and Danny Bautista single, which advanced Cooper Uhl to third base. Clarke then came through for Stockton with his single to right center to score Uhl and Perez and win it for the Ports.

Breault (2-3) got the win allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit in the ninth and tenth innings. Quakes' righty Madison Jeffrey took the loss allowing two runs (one earned) in 1.1 hitless innings while striking out three and walking two.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Ports and Quakes continue their six-game set on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

