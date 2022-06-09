Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

Tomorrow, we have My Job Depends on Ag Night and Fireworks! On Saturday, June 11th, we have a Zac Veen Bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans) and on Sunday, June 12th, we celebrate Parker T. Bear's birthday!

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Rawhide RHP Peniel Otano are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

PLAYOFF RACE: The Grizzlies hold a three-game lead over the San Jose Giants with 13 games left in the first half. If Fresno holds on to win the first half, they will clinch a playoff berth for the second straight season since joining the California League.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies took four of six from the Rawhide in the first series from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno is now 14-0 at home and 25-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 194-138. Fresno had 19 wins against Visalia last year, which were the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. Of those 19 wins, 12 of them came at Chukchansi Park, where Fresno swept Visalia two separate times. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's seven wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

STAIR "CASE" TO SUCCESS: The Grizzlies beat the Rawhide 4-2 last night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno starter Case Williams (4-1) earned the win after twirling a career-high seven innings. Williams allowed a pair of runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning four. The righty continued his impressive stretch of starts, tossing his sixth consecutive outing of six-plus innings. Over his past seven appearances, Williams has allowed two runs or fewer and has struck out 50 batters. After his departure, Felix Ramires and Joel Condreay wrapped up the contest by punching out four in two scoreless frames. Ramires relished his first hold while Condreay picked up his seventh save of the season.

MAN, HUNTER IS GOOD: The Grizzlies plated half of their runs last night thanks to Hunter Goodman. The catcher smacked a single in the first and blasted an insurance clout in the eighth. It was Goodman's second straight game going deep and 15th homer of the season. Goodman is now tied with Robert Perez for the California League lead in big flies.

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #29 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his fifth start in a Fresno uniform. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 down in the Rockies Arizona complex. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). He hurled eight innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out nine. Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (7-8), Beige (6-2), Black & Gold (6-1), Gray (13-6), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (2-2).

JUNE 10, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Yilber Diaz (1-0, 5.02) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 5.49)

JUNE 11, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Liam Norris (0-2, 4.75) vs RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 2.72)

JUNE 12, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 5:05 PM PT

LHP Yaifer Perdomo (0-4, 9.00) vs LHP Mason Green (4-1, 2.44)

JUNE 14, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.86) vs TBA

