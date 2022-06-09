Quakes Fall in 10 on Wednesday

Stockton, CA - Denzel Clarke's two-run single in the bottom of the tenth gave the Stockton Ports a walk-off 4-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Rancho actually trailed by a run going into the ninth and not only tied the game but took the lead in the tenth and was moments away from winning their third straight. Martin Santana was called upon in relief of Madison Jeffrey (2-2) to try and hold the 3-2 Rancho advantage. Santana gave up consecutive singles though, including Clarke's game-winner.

Rancho tied the game in the ninth thanks to a Yunior Garcia RBI single. They took the lead in the tenth on a Yeiner Fernandez sac fly against eventual winner Hunter Breault (2-3).

Peter Huebeck started for the Quakes and gave them three strong innings of shut-out baseball, allowing just one walk and striking out five in the no-decision.

The Quakes (29-24) are now two back of the Storm with 13 to play in the first half. Jerming Rosario (2-3) will throw for Rancho on Thursday, while Stockton will counter with Luke Anderson (3-2) at 7:05pm in game three of the six-game series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 14th, as they take on Inland Empire in the opener of a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

