Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Lincoln Stars 6, Sioux City Musketeers 3

April 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars held a 2-0 lead before Sioux City came back to take lead halfway through the game. The Stars regained control later in the period and tallied a pair of empty-netters to seal their victory in the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

