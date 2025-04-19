Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Lincoln Stars 6, Sioux City Musketeers 3
April 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars YouTube Video
The Lincoln Stars held a 2-0 lead before Sioux City came back to take lead halfway through the game. The Stars regained control later in the period and tallied a pair of empty-netters to seal their victory in the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
Check out the Lincoln Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Stampede Respond in Game Two - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Stampede Wipe Out Waterloo For Game Two Win - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stampede Win Wipeout Waterloo for Game Two - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Jacks Take Game One in Decisive Fashion. Win 5-3 in Youngstown - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- More Than 90 USHL Alumni Participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs - USHL
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols in Game 2 on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.