Chukars Rained out in Great Falls

July 6, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Great Falls, MT - Due to a torrential downpour & wet field conditions, tonight's game against the Great Falls Voyagers has been postponed. It is tentatively scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 4 PM. The Chukars and Voyagers are also scheduled to play a doubleheader on Monday.

Tonight marks the third straight scheduled game in Great Falls between the Chukars and Voyagers that has been rained out. The two teams were rained out on June 26th and 27th, with the games from those series scheduled to be made up as double headers this upcoming Monday and on July 25th.

