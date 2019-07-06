Osprey Win 4th Straight with 8-5 Win over Idaho Falls

The Missoula Osprey won their season high 4th straight with a series sweep of the 1st place Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday Night. The Osprey (11-9) jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on as the Chukars (13-5) mounted a spirited comeback to win 8-5. Entering the series on Friday, the Chukars hadn't lost at Melaleuca Field this season, but seven runs in Saturday's third inning and one in the fourth was all Missoula needed to claim a series sweep against the Chukars.

Entering Tuesday's game in Missoula, the Osprey sat 7 games behind the Northern Division leading Chukars. But four days later, the Osprey have pulled to within 3 games and have put themselves right back in the thick of the 1st half Northern Division race. The Osprey now continue the roadtrip as they travel to Billings for a 3-game set beginning on Saturday and extending through Monday before returning home for an eight game homestand that begins on Wednesday, July 10th.

Seven runs in the third paced Missoula as they pull to within 3 games of 1st Place.

WP: Poulin (1-1) LP: (Ridings, 2-1)

Osprey starter Tyler Poulin threw five strong innings of shutout baseball, only allowing a single and a walk. The five innings worked is a new season-high for Poulin, as were his five strikeouts. RHP Ryan Fritze entered in the 8th , earning the two-inning save, his second of the year.

The game turned for the Osprey with a big 3rd inning. 3B Carson Maxwell began the third with a walk, but the inning was at risk of ending after a David Sanchez fly-out and 2B Cam Coursey strikeout. However, the next three Osprey batters would reach safely, loading up the bases. Then Osprey SS Liover Peguero stroked a two-RBI single, followed up by a CF Dominic Canzone two-RBI triple to open the fload gates. RF Kevin Watson prolonged the inning by reaching on an infield error, scoring Canzone from third. RF David Sanchez would end the scoring with an RBI-single. All totaled, twelve batters came to the plate for Missoula in the 3rd , scoring seven on four hits and one error.

Osprey LF Tristan Carranza extended his on base streak to eighteen games with a single, HBP, and walk. He now also has a ten game hit streak.

After adding a run in the 4th, the Osprey looked to be cruising with an 8-0 lead. However,the Chukars would respond with five combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings, and led the ninth off with a walk. However, Fritze rose in the save situation, earning his second of the season.

Four-straight wins for the Osprey is their longest win streak of the young season as they go into a three-game series vs Billings. The Mustangs have lost their last two games.

Missoula's four-game streak is the second-longest active streak in the Pioneer League, behind Ogden's six games.

The following home stand begins on July 10 with eight games in eight days, when Orem comes to Missoula for the only time in 2019. A four-game showdown will proceed vs Ogden. A fun weekend will kick off with a Stadium Happy Hour on Thursday, a Jack's Pub Friday Night Party, and our first Timberjacks Saturday of the 2019 season.

Saturday's first pitch vs Billings is at 6:35 PM. All road games can be heard through ESPN Missoula, and at missoulaosprey.com.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

