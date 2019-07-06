Voyagers Game Postponed
July 6, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release
Great Falls, MT-The Great Falls Voyagers series-opening game Saturday night against Idaho Falls at Centene Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will start the series with a doubleheader Sunday at 4 p.m. It will consist of two, seven-inning games with a half-hour break between the games. Gates open at 3 o'clock. Saturday's promotions roll over to Sunday, featuring Small Town Saturday with Shelby, MT and the discounted Coors night with a pint glass giveaway. The Voyagers and Chukars will also play a doubleheader in Great Falls on Monday starting at 5 p.m. to close out the home stand.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 6, 2019
- Chukars Rained out in Great Falls - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Voyagers Game Postponed - Great Falls Voyagers
- Osprey Win 4th Straight with 8-5 Win over Idaho Falls - Missoula Osprey
- Gigantic Third Dooms Chukars - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Solid Pitching Lifts Voyagers to Series Win - Great Falls Voyagers
- Rockies Crush Owlz; Split Series - Grand Junction Rockies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.