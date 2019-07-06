Voyagers Game Postponed

July 6, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Great Falls, MT-The Great Falls Voyagers series-opening game Saturday night against Idaho Falls at Centene Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will start the series with a doubleheader Sunday at 4 p.m. It will consist of two, seven-inning games with a half-hour break between the games. Gates open at 3 o'clock. Saturday's promotions roll over to Sunday, featuring Small Town Saturday with Shelby, MT and the discounted Coors night with a pint glass giveaway. The Voyagers and Chukars will also play a doubleheader in Great Falls on Monday starting at 5 p.m. to close out the home stand.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.