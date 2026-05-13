Christo Fernández Joins Locomotive, and It's Prinx Tires USL Cup Week!: USL All Access

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and guest host Joe Malfa assess the addition of Christo Fernández - better known as Dani Rojas from AppleTV's Ted Lasso - to El Paso Locomotive FC after a two-month trial with the club and what he could bring to a side contending for top spot in the Western Conference, break down Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's victory on the road against Louisville City FC and the issues that are facing the defending title-holders as they suffer consecutive defeats for the first time since 2023, and look ahead to the key games in this week's second round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage.

Watts and Kerr also welcome Orange County SC midfielder Chris Hegardt to the show to discuss his strong start to the new season after joining the club on a permanent basis following his loan spell last year, the journey he's taken so far in his professional career that included a stint with Stabæk in the Norwegian top flight playing for former United States Men's National Team manager Bob Bradley, and what it's like to be a leader at a club with young talent that aspires to head to higher levels.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026

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