Christian Tripp Signs with Milwaukee Brewers Organizations

July 7, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - Florence Y'alls starting pitcher Christian Tripp has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. After reporting to Arizona, he is expected to join the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A).

Tripp is the third Y'all to sign an affiliated contract this season, joining relief pitcher Evy Ruibal (New York Mets) and E.P. Reese (White Sox). Tripp's signing continues an impressive run of players out of Florence catching the eye of MLB teams as five players signed contracts during the 2019 season and four players signed affiliated baseball contracts in both 2017 and 2018.

"Obviously, we're happy to see him go," said Florence manager Brian White. "Hurts us in a sense, but that's what it is about. We don't want to hold guys here, for sure. Being able to see him get picked up, and we'll be able to follow him and track him, and hopefully we don't see him back here ever again. That would be a good thing because that means he is staying in affiliated baseball and working his way up to his goal as a kid, and that is make it to the Major Leagues. We're obviously all very happy for him. He's a great guy. Everyone in the clubhouse loves him. It's a blessing for that kid and hopefully he continues his career."

Tripp made the transition from reliever to starter this season, and in four starts for the Y'alls Tripp went 0-1 with a 4.90 ERA. The tall righty struck out 23 batters in 22 innings pitched and walked only five batters. Two of his four appearances were quality starts.

Arguably Tripp's best start came in Sauget, Illinois on June 4 versus the Gateway Grizzlies. He struck out a season-high nine batters across six innings with just two earned runs allowed.

"He limited his walks, he controlled some counts a little bit better than he has in the past, and he's still getting better," said pitching coach Chad Rhoades. "He's still not as good as he's going to get. I'm excited for him. I'm sad to see him go because I wanted to continue to see the progression myself live, but I get to watch it while he's with somebody else. I know he has a good head on his shoulders, and he will take some of the lessons he learned here and apply them."

Tripp was originally drafted in Round 13 of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. In his tenure within the Mets' system, Tripp made stops with the Kingston Mets (Rookie), the Brooklyn Cyclones (Short-Season), and the Columbia Fireflies (Single-A).

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home tomorrow, July 7, for two more games against the Lake Erie Crushers. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.