Boomers Fall in Pitcher's Duel
July 7, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers came out on the short end of a 3-1 pitcher's duel, falling to the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night.
Windy City plated a pair of unearned runs in the first inning against starter Kyle Arjona and did not look back. The Boomers pulled within 2-1 in the fourth by logging three singles. Nick Ames knocked home Matt McGarry with the only run of the contest. Schaumburg managed just three hits against Windy City starter Tyler Thornton but drew four walks in the contest. Arjona threw seven innings and suffered the loss, allowing just one earned run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in the fourth consecutive loss for the Boomers. Thomas Nicoll and Jesse Remington both tossed scoreless innings in relief.
The Boomers (19-18) conclude the homestand on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on a Pint Night presented by Versiti. LHP Andrew Dean (2-3, 4.77) takes the ball against LHP Kenny Mathews (1-5, 4.70). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.
