Christian Encarnacion-Strand Named Midwest League Player of the Month
May 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids Kernels third baseman Christian-Encarnacion-Strand has been named April's Midwest League Player of the Month as Minor League Baseball announced their first monthly awards across the 11 levels on Wednesday afternoon.
Encarnacion-Strand led the Midwest League in average (.410), hits (32), total bases (53), RBI (23), slugging percentage (.679) and OPS (1.138). He was second in on-base percentage (.459), fourth in home runs (five) and fifth in runs scored (14). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and started the season going 9-for-10 with three homers and 14 RBI in the first two games.
The 22-year-old third baseman was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University where he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in his lone season in Stillwater.
Encarnacion-Strand is the Kernels' first Midwest League Player of the Month since Alex Kirilloff earned the May 2018 honor.
