Michael McGreevy Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month

Peoria, IL - Chiefs right-hander Michael McGreevy was named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Month for April, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

McGreevy, the Cardinals first-round selection in the 2021 draft, went 1-0 with a 0.76 earned run average over the course of four starts in the season's first month. He whiffed 25 batters in 23.2 innings pitched and walked just one of the 83 batters he faced. As a result, he posted a sparkling 0.59 WHIP and held opposing hitters to a .159 batting average.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at the High-A level. McGreevy twirled five hitless innings in the season opener at Wisconsin on April 9. He followed it up with 6.2 shutout innings against Great Lakes in his home debut on April 15. In his first two starts, McGreevy did not allow a baserunner to advance past first base.

After taking a no-decision at Cedar Rapids, McGreevy finished April on a high note. The San Clemente, California native picked up his first professional win on April 26 against Wisconsin, his third straight quality start, as he allowed just one run over six innings. McGreevy whiffed a career-high nine batters in his fourth and final start of the month, one off the season-high for a Peoria pitcher.

As of May 4, McGreevy is ranked fourth in the Midwest League in ERA, third in WHIP and leads the circuit with 28.2 innings pitched on the year. McGreevy is slated to start on Saturday at South Bend. First pitch is set for 3:05 CST.

