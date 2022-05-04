Nuts Walk-Off Whitecaps to Sweep Twinbill

LANSING, Mich. - Euribiel Ángeles delivered a game-tying two-run double before racing home with the game-winning run on a passed ball, and the Lansing Lugnuts (9-14) completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting West Michigan Whitecaps (8-15), 7-1 and 6-5, on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

With the wins - which finished in an emotional series of events, touched off by the benches and bullpens clearing in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 - the Lugnuts took a 207-206 lead in the all-time series between the archrivals.

Game 1 was dominated by Lugnuts reliever David Leal. After starter Hogan Harris departed due to precautionary reasons before the second inning, Leal twirled six innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine Whitecaps while allowing only a Josh Crouch home run.

The Lugnuts' offense had no trouble finding its own stroke, with Brayan Buelvas knocking a three-run fifth-inning homer off Whitecaps starter Dylan Smith and Lawrence Butler lining a two-run sixth-inning homer against reliever Jack O'Loughlin. Jack Winkler and Austin Beck each added two-hit games to back Leal's virtuoso performance.

It was Game 2 that presented the night's drama. With the score tied 3-3 to the seventh, Whitecaps right fielder Bryant Packard roped a two-out RBI double to left-center off of Lugnuts reliever Trayson Kubo. An exchange at second base followed between Packard and Lugnuts first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, with each team's full roster rushing out toward second base in support. After the umpires cleared the field and issued a warning to each bench, shortstop Trei Cruz followed with his own RBI double, increasing the West Michigan lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, the first pitch from new Whitecaps reliever Angel Reyes ran in and struck Lansing center fielder Brayan Buelvas, with Reyes immediately ejected. Southpaw Gabe Sequeira allowed a single to pinch-hitter Winkler, and Euribiel Ángeles followed with a game-tying two-run double to left-center. Sequeira bore down and struck out Beck on a controversial check swing and then induced Soderstrom to ground out to second, moving Ángeles to third base.

But with Brett Harris at the plate, catcher Cooper Johnson was unable to corral a high fastball. Ángeles flew in from third with his arms wide, scoring the game-winning run standing up.

It was the Lugnuts' first doubleheader sweep of the year, following two splits and two sweeps at the hands of their opponents.

The Nuts' Game 2 starter, Joey Estes, struck out seven in six innings in a no-decision, allowing six hits, one walk and three runs. Teammates Beck and Harris hit first-inning home runs, with Harris finishing 2-for-3.

The third game of the six-game series arrives on a Cinco de Mayo celebration, coinciding with a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestics, $5 crafts). Right-hander Grant Holman starts for the Lansing Locos in a Copa de la Diversión game against Whitecaps prized right-hander Ty Madden at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

