Chiefs Falter in Late Innings, Drop Contest 6-3

May 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs







South Bend, IN - The Chiefs were looking to quickly flip the page Wednesday morning on the heels of a heartbreaking defeat Tuesday. However, it was the South Bend Cubs coming through in the late innings once again as the Chiefs road woes continued, falling by a final of 6-3.

The Chiefs had a handful of scoring opportunities early in the ballgame, as Masyn Winn reached in the top of the first but was caught napping and was picked off. The Chiefs did indeed cash in during the second inning that was catapulted by an LJ Jones leadoff double. Mack Chambers drew a free pass a couple of batters later to set the table for Aaron Antonini who singled home Jones to make it 1-0. Thomas Francisco followed it up by lifting a sac-fly to center field deep enough to plate Chambers and stretch it to 2-0 Peoria.

The Cubs responded in the bottom of the second, as Alexander Canario belted his second home run in as many days to cut the Chiefs lead in half at 2-1. The Cubs were just heating up, and they continued to swing a hot bat in the bottom of the third frame as Bradlee Beesley launched a fly ball over the fence to give South Bend their first lead of the contest at 3-2.

When the Chiefs returned to the dish in the fourth, they scratched across a run to once again level the surface. With men on the corners and two down in the inning, Masyn Winn climbed in and ripped a double to center field that brought in Antonini and made the score 3-3.

Peoria starter Dionys Rodriguez was knocked out of the game after five innings and three runs allowed. From there, it was up to the Chiefs bullpen to give them a chance to pull out the victory. However, with Nick Trgolic-Iverson on the bump in the bottom of the eighth, Matt Mervis once again struck with a long ball. His three-run homer gave South Bend a permanent lead that wound up going final, 6-3.

The Chiefs drop to 12-11 overall, and have a record of just 2-9 away from Dozer Park. Peoria will hand the ball to Austin Love tomorrow night to try and get back into the win column. First pitch is slated for 6:05 CST.

Hear the audio call of the game with Cody Schindler on the Peoria Chiefs Streaming Network, or watch the game on MiLB TV.

