Chihuahuas Pound Isotopes in West Texas

May 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Chihuahuas 9 (8-3), Isotopes 3 (1-10), - Southwest University Park | El Paso, Tex.

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque got off to a promising start Monday evening when Brian Serven and Eric Stamets each launched a solo homer in the second inning, but the tide would soon turn. Brendan Rodgers continued to swing the bat well on his rehab assignment as he went 2-for-4 with a double off the right field wall ... Ryan Vilade singled to extend his hitting streak to four games ... Nick Longhi and Serven connected on back-to-back doubles in the ninth, giving Serven a pair of runs batted in for the game.

TOEING THE RUBBER: José Mujica (0-2, 17.05) retired the side in order in the first inning for his second consecutive outing, but things quickly went south for the right-hander. El Paso plated two in the second inning to tie the game, then knocked out Mujica with a five-run fourth, highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Ben Ruta and Matthew Batten ... Jesus Tinoco turned in a solid relief performance as he retired all six batters he faced.

TOPES TIDBITS: The nine-game road losing streak that dates back to the end of 2019 is the worst away skid for Albuquerque since they dropped 10 in a row away from Isotopes Park from June 28-July 10, 2008 ... The Topes scored a run in the ninth inning of a contest for the first time this season.

ON DECK: Albuquerque will conclude their road trip on Tuesday night, looking to avoid a six-game sweep at the hands of El Paso. Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 27.00) will make his first start of the season for the Isotopes, while the Chihuahuas will counter with San Diego Padres top prospect MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 5.40).

