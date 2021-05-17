Skeeters Suffer Walk-Off Defeat to Close out Round Rock Doubleheader

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were dealt a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Round Rock Express on Monday night, losing both games of a doubleheader.

Express catcher Yohel Pozo hit a walk-off two-run homer to the left-field berm at Dell Diamond with one out in the seventh inning off Skeeters right-hander Shawn Dubin.

The Skeeters had taken a 4-3 lead in the seventh on a grand slam from Jose Siri - his second grand slam of the season. Siri has driven in 24 runs through 10 games this season, which leads all Minor League Baseball. He's also tied with Jake Meyers for the Skeeters team lead with four home runs.

Elier Hernandez got aboard with a single before Pozo delivered the walk-off home run. Delino DeShields and Jason Martin also provided homers for the Express.

Peter Solomon got the start for the Skeeters and took a no-decision. Solomon allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts through four innings.

CJ Hinojosa hit his seventh double of the season, which gives him an outright right Triple A West lead in the category.

The Skeeters finish out their first road trip of the season at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Round Rock. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi will get the start for the Skeeters as he begins a Major League rehab assignment. It will be Odorizzi's first appearance since April 24. He is currently on the Houston Astros 10-day injured list with a right pronator muscle strain.

