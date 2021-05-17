Aces, Community Health Alliance Offer Free Vaccines at Aces Games

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces and Community Health Alliance have announced 17 dates to offer free vaccines at Greater Nevada Field for all attending fans, including Tuesday, May 18, at the Aces' series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators at 12:05 p.m. PT.

"We are excited that baseball is back in Northern Nevada and to partner with the Reno Aces this season to make getting your COVID-19 vaccine even easier," said Oscar Delgado, CEO of Community Health Alliance. "Getting your vaccine is as easy as getting a hot dog and a cool drink from the snack stand. Be safe and enjoy the season."

Members of the Community Health Alliance will be present at the stadium on the following dates:

May 18 and 28

June 3, 7, 17, and 21

July 8, 12, 22, and 26

August 5, 9, 26, and 30

September 2, 16, and 20

"The Community Health Alliance has been an excellent resource and partner throughout the pandemic to return our fans to Greater Nevada Field," said Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Getting our community vaccinated is the crucial last step to returning our lives to normal and we are ecstatic to bring them into our home for all of our fans."

The vaccines will be administered on the concourse behind section 115 and will run for the entirety of the game with Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) available.

Community Health Alliance has seven health centers across Reno and Sparks. They offer quality medical, behavioral and pediatric dental care to the uninsured, underinsured and the insured. They have two in-house pharmacies ensuring that they provide health care for the whole you. Call (775) 329-6300 to make an appointment or visit www.chanevada.org for more information.

