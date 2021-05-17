Framber Valdez Goes 3 Innings in Opener of Round Rock Doubleheader

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez pitched three innings to begin his Major League rehab assignment in a 6-4 Sugar Land Skeeters loss to the Round Rock Express. It was the first game in a straight doubleheader with two seven-inning games at Dell Diamond.

Valdez recorded 47 pitches through three innings and allowed five runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. He retired six of the last seven batters he faced and allowed just one hit following the first inning. Valdez had not pitched since sustaining a left index finger fracture in his first outing of Spring Training in March.

The Skeeters scored first with a first-inning RBI double from Taylor Jones and RBI groundout from Lorenzo Quintana. Round Rock scored five runs in the first and added on with an RBI single from Elier Hernandez in the sixth.

The Skeeters made it a one-run game in the fourth inning after an error from Express shortstop Yonny Hernandez allowed Bryan De La Cruz to score.

Right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez came on in relief of Valdez and allowed one run on one hit through three innings while striking out four.

