Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi to Begin Rehab Assignments with Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez is scheduled to begin his Major League rehab assignment at 4:05 p.m. on Monday with a start for the Sugar Land Skeeters against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi will begin his Major League rehab assignment at 6:05 pm. on Tuesday with a start for the Skeeters in Round Rock.

Valdez was originally scheduled to start Sunday, and Odorizzi on Monday, prior to the postponement of Sunday's scheduled game in Round Rock due to inclement weather. The Skeeters and Express are scheduled to play a straight doubleheader on Monday with two seven-inning games.

The Skeeters will provide highlights of Valdez and Odorizzi through an email link.

