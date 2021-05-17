Ben DeLuzio Earns Player of the Week Honors

RENO, Nev. - After a stellar week from Ben DeLuzio, the Aces' outfielder earned MiLB.com's Triple-A West Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon.

DeLuzio put forth a slash line of .450/.476/1.100, putting him atop the league's best since May 10. In his 20 at-bats, the 26-year-old belted nine hits, seven of which went for extra bases. He smacked three doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs on his way to driving in eight runs and scoring six of his own.

On May 11 in Salt Lake, DeLuzio fell a triple short of the cycle, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He also walked and scored three runs in the Aces' 12-5 win.

The St. Louis, Mo., native continued his hitting ways on May 14, recording three extra-base hits in five at-bats. DeLuzio ripped a pair of triples, becoming the first player since Steven Souza Jr., on June 30, 2018. He also smacked a double and drove in three runs in a 10-7 comeback win over the Aviators.

The 2013 draft pick is the first Ace to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

DeLuzio and the Aces will take on Las Vegas at Greater Nevada Field tonight, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

