Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Wild Tuesday Night
February 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway. The Chiefs are 5-1-0-0 against the Wild this season and skated to a dominant 12-2 victory when the teams last faced each other on January 11.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
