Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Wild Tuesday Night

February 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway. The Chiefs are 5-1-0-0 against the Wild this season and skated to a dominant 12-2 victory when the teams last faced each other on January 11.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.