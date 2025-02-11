Game Preview: Game 54 at Saskatoon Blades

February 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the fourth and final meeting between the Tigers and Saskatoon Blades this season. It's also the first meeting between the teams since the deadline deal that sent Tanner Molendyk and Misha Volotovskii to the Tigers in exchange for Hayden Harsanyi, Jack Kachkowski and draft picks. The Tigers have a record of 1-1-1-0 in the previous meetings with Bryce Pickford leading the way with seven points (2G,5A).

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Saskatoon 5 (Nov 19 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 OT (Nov 23 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 10 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers fell 5-4 in overtime to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night at Co-op Place. Gavin McKenna (2A) and Tanner Molendyk (2A) led the Tigers with a pair of points each. Ryder Ritchie, Liam Ruck, Misha Volotovskii and Mathew Ward each scored for Medicine Hat. Harrison Meneghin was in the Tigers' goal. He saved 17 of the 22 shots he faced.

2024-25 Standings:

33-16-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (19-6-2-0)

Away (14-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (18)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (64) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.895)

Points - Gavin McKenna (92) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.65)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (123) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+39)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 54 - 197 - 27.4%

Penalty Kill: 167 - 213 - 78.4%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 92 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 76 (Tied 7th)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 44 (10th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 33 (Tied 7th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (1st)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 17 (3rd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 64 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 52 (Tied 5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 22 (Tied 5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (Tied 4th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (Tied 8th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 8th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +39 (4th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 123 (1st)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 18 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.65 (2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 1 (Tied 6th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 28 Game Point Streak - 63 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 6 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Ryder Ritchie 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 150 Career Assists 141 Career Assists

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 146 Career Points

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Games 146 Career Games

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Points 140 Career Points

Hunter St. Martin 200 Career Games 194 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 244 Career Points

Mathew Ward 250 Career Games 248 Career Games

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 98 Career Points

Jonas Woo 200 Career Games 198 Career Games

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

NHL Central Scouting Midterm Ranking: Three Medicine Hat Tigers players earned spots on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. Bryce Pickford (73rd), Kadon McCann (101st) and Jonas Woo (147th) were each ranked among the North American skaters.

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 25-16-4-3 5-3-1-1

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 32-13-3-2 8-1-0-1

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 27-19-2-2 5-4-1-0

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 18-28-4-0 3-6-1-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-29-4-1 0-9-1-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 32-16-1-1 8-2-0-0

Prince Albert Raiders 1 2-0-1-0 28-17-3-1 7-2-0-1

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 19-26-4-2 4-5-1-0

Regina Pats 2 3-0-0-0 14-30-4-2 2-8-0-0

Saskatoon Blades 1 1-1-1-0 27-16-3-3 5-3-1-1

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Everett 7-3 Win @ Saskatoon - Tues. Feb 11 7:00 PM (ST)

@ Portland 7-2 Win @ Prince Albert - Wed. Feb 12 7:00 PM (ST)

@ Seattle 4-3 SOL Vs Regina - Sat. Feb 15 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Swift Current 5-3 Loss Vs Lethbridge - Mon. Feb 17 2:00 PM (MST)

Vs Prince Albert 5-4 OTL Vs Edmonton - Fri. Feb 21 7:00 PM (MST)

