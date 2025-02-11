Cougars Sign Defenceman Eli Johnson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to announce the signing of defenceman Eli Johnson ('08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Johnson was selected by the Cougars in the 7th round, 154th overall of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Hailing from Regina, SK, Johnson is having a standout season with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 program, recording an impressive 48 points (8G-40A-48P) in 37 games. At the prestigious Circle K Classic (formerly known as the Mac's Tournament), Johnson was named Top Defenceman and earned a spot on the First All-Star Team.

"Eli has made tremendous strides this season with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA program, and his growth was on full display at the recent Circle K Classic, which featured top teams from across North America and Europe," said Cougars Director of Scouting, Bob Simmonds. "He's an offensive-minded defenceman with great vision, excelling in a power-play quarterback role, much like former Cougars captain Hudson Thornton. Eli is developing into a well-rounded, two-way defenceman, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Cougars organization."

Hockey runs in the Johnson family, as Eli's father, Todd, is the Head Coach of the University of Regina Cougars men's hockey program.

The Prince George Cougars congratulate Eli and his family on this exciting milestone!

