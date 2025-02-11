Tigers Set Post Game Autograph Sessions
February 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce the return of the post game autograph sessions for six upcoming home games.
Join us after the games starting on February 15th to get autographs from your favourite Tigers. The autograph sessions will take place shortly after the game ends in front of the Tigers Souvenir Store on the main concourse.
Fans are limited to two items for autographs per player to ensure everyone is able to receive an autograph.
Saturday, February 15th vs Swift Current Broncos
Ethan Neutens
Liam Ruck
Markus Ruck
Hunter St. Martin
Monday, February 17th vs Lethbridge Hurricanes
Gavin McKenna
Tyson Moss
Niilopekka Muhonen
Veeti Vaisanen
Friday, February 21st vs Edmonton Oil Kings
Carter Cunningham
Marcus Pacheco
Ryder Ritchie
Josh Van Mulligen
Saturday, February 22nd vs Kamloops Blazers
Kadon McCann
Tanner Molendyk
Misha Volotovskii
Tuesday, March 4th vs Kelowna Rockets
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll
Jordan Switzer
Jonas Woo
Saturday, March 15th vs Red Deer Rebels
Harrison Meneghin
Mathew Ward
Oasiz Wiesblatt
*Schedule subject to change.
