Tigers Set Post Game Autograph Sessions

February 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce the return of the post game autograph sessions for six upcoming home games.

Join us after the games starting on February 15th to get autographs from your favourite Tigers. The autograph sessions will take place shortly after the game ends in front of the Tigers Souvenir Store on the main concourse.

Fans are limited to two items for autographs per player to ensure everyone is able to receive an autograph.

Saturday, February 15th vs Swift Current Broncos

Ethan Neutens

Liam Ruck

Markus Ruck

Hunter St. Martin

Monday, February 17th vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Gavin McKenna

Tyson Moss

Niilopekka Muhonen

Veeti Vaisanen

Friday, February 21st vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Carter Cunningham

Marcus Pacheco

Ryder Ritchie

Josh Van Mulligen

Saturday, February 22nd vs Kamloops Blazers

Kadon McCann

Tanner Molendyk

Misha Volotovskii

Tuesday, March 4th vs Kelowna Rockets

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

Jordan Switzer

Jonas Woo

Saturday, March 15th vs Red Deer Rebels

Harrison Meneghin

Mathew Ward

Oasiz Wiesblatt

*Schedule subject to change.

