Broncos Begin All East Division Week of Match-Ups Hosting Brandon Tuesday

Swift Current, SK - It's the start of a busy week for the Swift Current Broncos (27-20-1-1) where they'll face three members of the WHL's East Division, all teams they're chasing for the division crown, starting with the Brandon Wheat Kings (25-16-4-2) Tuesday night at InnovationPlex.

The Broncos come into tonight's game one of the hottest teams in the WHL with an 8-3-1-0 record since the January 9 Trade Deadline and are winners of three straight including a 2-1 overtime triumph over the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night. Twice the Broncos salvaged wins when trailing after 40 minutes of play on the weekend. As for their foes the Brandon Wheat Kings, sporting a 13-10-0-1 record on the road this season. They're just one point up on the Broncos for third in the East Division, while three points out of first and 3-0-1-1 in their last five games.

Tonight is CHMA's #TalkToday game where the Broncos will be promoting mental health initiatives in the community, as well it's Two-for-Tuesday where you can buy one ticket for tonight's game and get a second ticket for free. The newest members of the Broncos, Hunter Mayo, Trae Wilke, Marek Ročák, Otto Hanson & William Morin will be signing autographs post game so make sure to stick around following the Broncos/Wheat Kings game for the latest signatures to add to your Broncos memorabilia.

You can catch tonight's game on the home of the Broncos, Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45. Puck-drop is 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 27-20-1-1 Home: 16-7-1-0 Away: 11-13-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 9-4-1-0 Home: 4-0-1-0 Away: 6-4-0-0

LAST GAME 2-1 OTW vs Wild: The Broncos trailed the Wild for nearly 50 minutes of Saturday's tilt before Rylan Gould's power play goal with 1:41 left on the clock would force overtime and with 43 seconds remaining, Carlin Dezainde would pick-up the game winner, pushing the Broncos win streak to three straight games. Goaltender Reid Dyck made 19 stops for his 17th win of the season.

VS. BRANDON: This is the fifth of six meetings this season between the Wheat Kings & Broncos. The season series currently has the Broncos & Wheat Kings in a dead heat of two wins and two losses. The Broncos won the most recent match-up in Brandon on January 1st in the first ever Saskatchewan-Manitoba Fishing Derby Game where the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks defeated the Wheat City Walleye 5-2. Broncos defenceman Grayson Burzynski has six points (1 goal, 5 assists) to lead the team in scoring against Brandon this season. Since 1996, the Broncos are 79-87-14-9 (seven ties) against the Wheat Kings. While at home, Swift Current is 40-41-6-3 (four ties) against Brandon.

