Chick-fil-A's Mobile Kitchen Bringing ValleyCat Fans a First Taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich on May 20

To celebrate Chick-fil-A moo'ving into the Capital Region later this summer, the restaurant company is offering the community a first taste on Saturday, May 20 at the Tri-City ValleyCats game. The Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen will be offering Chick-fil-A's signature menu item - The Original Chick-fil-A© Chicken Sandwich - to ticketed Tri-City ValleyCats guestsstarting at the 7th inning. The Original Chicken Sandwiches will be available on a first come, first served basis for ValleyCats fans in attendance at the Saturday game. Fans must show a ticket to receive one complimentary Original Chicken Sandwich.

Chick-fil-A recently announced the two Owner/Operators that will serve its two new Capital Region restaurants. Scott Payne will serve as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A. Clifton Park Center and Will Potts will serve as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A North Greenbush. Together, the two Operators bring nearly two decades of restaurant experience to the area.

"With many guests in the Capital Region trying Chick-fil-A for the first time, we have such a tremendous opportunity ahead to provide a remarkable experience," said Payne. "It's my hope that our restaurant will serve as a place where everyone feels cared for, from our Team Members to our guests to our community."

"I am so grateful to plant roots in Rensselaer, which has been so welcoming to me and my family," said Potts. "I look forward to sharing our great-tasting food and signature hospitality, and the ways that we will have a positive influence on everyone who comes into contact with our restaurant."

WHEN:Saturday, May 20th, starting at the 7th inning (approx. 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pending inclement weather/rain delays, Chick-fil-A to distribute sandwiches in Parking Lot H at 8:30 p.m. ET.

WHERE:

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium - Parking Lot H

80 Vandenburgh Ave

Troy, NY 12180

ABOUT:

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A© Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A© restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate. Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021.More information on Chick-fil-A is available atwww.chick-fil-a.com and@ChickfilANews.

