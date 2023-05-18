Biermann Homers Twice in Miners' Sweep of the ValleyCats

May 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats concluded their three game road trip with a 9-2 loss to the Sussex County Miners on Thursday at Skylands Stadium.

The Miners struck first. Edwin Mateo greeted Dwayne Marshall with a leadoff knock. Mateo stole second, and came around on a Gavin Stupienski single to pull Sussex County ahead, 1-0.

The 'Cats evened up the game in the fourth. Zach Biermann launched an opposite field homer, his first of the season, off of Alex Hart to get Tri-City on the board.

Marshall was asked to come out in the sixth inning after throwing nearly 100 pitches through the first five frames. He allowed a solo homer to Juan Santana to give the Miners a 2-1 lead, but set down the last two hitters to work his way out of the inning.

Marshall had a runner in scoring position in three different innings, and also set down 11 in a row. The ace of the staff tossed six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out six across 115 pitches in a no-decision effort.

Hart went toe-to-toe with Marshall in a pitching duel. The southpaw picked up a no-decision, hurling six innings, yielding one run on four hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Biermann continued his hot hitting in the seventh. He lifted a solo shot that just sneaked its way over the right field fence off of Billy Parsons to tie the ballgame, 2-2.

For the second straight night, the Miners took advantage of the free passes from the ValleyCats bullpen. Brac Warren issued a leadoff walk to Mateo, who stole second and advanced to third on an error from Cito Culver. Will Zimmerman ripped an RBI triple to retake the lead. Jason Agresti walked, and Jawaun Harris then singled in a run. Jackson Valera reached on a fielder's choice, and everybody was safe as Pavin Parks had a throwing error that took Trey Hair off the bag at second. With the bases loaded, Santana brought in Agresti on a sac fly. Harris and Valera advanced to second and third, respectively, on a pitch in the dirt before Jakob Goldfarb threw the ball away, allowing Harris to score, and provide Sussex County with a 7-2 advantage.

Michael Losak started the eighth inning, and was unable to record an out. Willie Escala hit a single as Mateo and Zimmerman worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Stupienski singled in Zimmerman, and Losak was taken out of the game after walking Agresti, which scored Mateo. Parks, who has pitched professionally for the Detroit Tigers rookie ball affiliate, and with the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer Baseball League, stranded the bases loaded, and struck out two.

Parsons (1-0) earned the win. He went three innings, giving up one run on two hits, walking none and striking out one.

Warren (0-1) received the loss. He pitched an inning, yielding four runs (two earned) on two hits, walking two, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats begin a three-game homestand tomorrow, Friday, May 19 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium against the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues back at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium tomorrow, Friday, May 19 to take on the Washington Wild Things for a three-game series. In addition to Youth Baseball Nigh #1 at the ballpark, Troy native and former New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles farmhand, Eric Beaulac, will start for the ValleyCats as part of a one-day contract this Friday. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.