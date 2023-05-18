Boomers Pitch to Win in Roadtrip Finale

SAUGET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers received strong pitching and led the entire way to topple the Gateway Grizzlies 4-1 and finish the first roadtrip of the season with a 3-3 record.

Gaige Howard led off the second inning with a double and came home on a groundout from Kyle Fitzgerald to put the Boomers ahead. The early run provided the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Luis Perez with enough support early. Perez faced the minimum through the first five innings and ended up working seven innings to nab his first win of the season, striking out five.

The Boomers pushed the lead to 3-0 with a pair of two-out runs in the seventh. Brett Milazzo smacked an opposite field double to score Alec Craig and Chase Dawson drove home a run with an infield single. Gateway scored their lone run in the bottom of the inning but the Boomers extended the lead to 4-1 in the eighth on an RBI bunt single from Craig.

Schaumburg finished with seven hits in the game. Howard and Craig tallied two apiece. Jake Joyce worked the eighth and flame thrower Merfy Andrew slammed the door shut in the ninth to tally his first save.

The home opener at Wintrust Field is tomorrow night at 6:30pm and will feature postgame fireworks as well as a 2023 magnet schedule giveaway present by State Farm: Anthony DeGrado Agency. RHP Miguel Reyes (1-0, 0.00) takes the ball for the Boomers against RHP Garrett Christman (0-0, 0.00). Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

