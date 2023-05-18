Grizzlies Fall to Boomers in Matinee

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies and Schaumburg Boomers locked horns in a pitcher's duel on Thursday morning at Grizzlies Ballpark, with the visitors taking an early lead and holding it in a 4-1 result, denying the Grizzlies a sweep of the three-game midweek series.

A leadoff double and two groundouts in the bottom of the second inning led to the game's first run, with Kyle Fitzgerald bringing in Gaige Howard for a 1-0 Schaumburg lead. That was all that Grizzlies starter Josh Lucas (1-1) allowed in six strong innings of work, with the right-hander allowing just two hits and two walks along with six strikeouts, keeping Gateway in the game.

But the Grizzlies could not solve Boomers starter Luis Perez (1-0), as the right-hander struck out five in seven innings of work to get the win.

After Lucas departed the game, with the score still 1-0, Schaumburg struck for a pair of two-out runs to in the top of the seventh inning to increase the lead to 3-0. Gateway then got on the board when D.J. Stewart scored on a sacrifice fly by Jairus Richards to make it 3-1 in the bottom half, but another two-out single by Alec Craig in the top of the eighth got that run back and accounted for the final score.

Andrew Penner accounted for three of the Grizzlies' eight hits in the contest offensively, as Gateway out-hit the Boomers eight to seven in the game.

The Grizzlies' first home stand of the season concludes this weekend when they play host to the Ottawa Titans in a series beginning on Friday, May 19, at 6:45 p.m. Carson LaRue will pitch in the series opener for Gateway against the Titans' Trevor Clifton at Grizzlies Ballpark.

