Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current - Game Highlights 05/24/2025 Nationwidefull
May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
KC Current beat Chicago Stars with goals from Bia Zaneratto, Temwa Chawinga and Kayla Sharples.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Portland Thorns FC Claim Bronze with 3-0 Win against Club América - Portland Thorns FC
- Amorós Picks Team for Concacaf Trophy Showdown - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
- Spirit Continues Hot Start on the Road With 2-1 Win in Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Barbra Banda Scores First Hat Trick in Orlando Pride History as Pride Beat Royals, 3-1 - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current
- Julia Grosso and Ludmila Named to June International Rosters
- Chicago Stars FC to Play Lakefront Faceoff Match on Evanston's North Shore
- Chicago Stars FC Shut out on the Road by North Carolina Courage, 2-0
- Preview: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC