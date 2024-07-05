Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Chicago Sky outlast the Seattle Storm 88-84 to pick up the road win
Chennedy Carter led the way with 33 PTS on 15-24 from the field! Angel Reese recorded a career-high 27 PTS & 10 REB, picking up her 12th consecutive double-double.
