Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky outlast the Seattle Storm 88-84 to pick up the road win

Chennedy Carter led the way with 33 PTS on 15-24 from the field! Angel Reese recorded a career-high 27 PTS & 10 REB, picking up her 12th consecutive double-double.

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.