Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026
Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Chicago Sky, 108-104, in their preseason opener!
Kahleah Copper: 19 PTS I 4 3PM Kiana Williams: 16 PTS I 4 3PM Quionche Carter: 10 PTS I 3 REB I 2 STL
#WelcometotheW
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026
- Valkyries Edge Storm in Down-to-the-Wire Thiller, 78-76 - Seattle Storm
- Valkyries' Sharpshooting Fuels Second-Half Comeback in Preseason Win over Storm - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: NYL 91, IND 109 - New York Liberty
- Sky Lose 104-108 to Mercury in Preseason Game in South Dakota - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Defeat New York Liberty in First Preseason Game of 2026 - Indiana Fever
- Goldn State Valkyries Announce Local Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Unveil 2026 Season Campaign, "This Is Ballhalla" - Golden State Valkyries
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