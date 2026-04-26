Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Chicago Sky, 108-104, in their preseason opener!

Kahleah Copper: 19 PTS I 4 3PM Kiana Williams: 16 PTS I 4 3PM Quionche Carter: 10 PTS I 3 REB I 2 STL

#WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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