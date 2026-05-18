Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026
Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Chicago Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx, 86-79, on the road!
Gabriela Jaquez: 20 PTS (career-high), 8 REB (career-high) Rachel Banham: 13 PTS, 2 3PM Kamilla Cardoso : 11 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (5.17.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Sky Secure Win over Lynx 86-79, Finish Road Trip at 3-1 - Chicago Sky
- Fever Shore up Defense against Storm, Earn First Home Win - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Claim Victory over Seattle Storm - Indiana Fever
- Storm Put up a Fight at Indiana - Seattle Storm
- Sun Hit the Road Looking for First Win - Connecticut Sun
- Dream Falls Short in Home Opener - Atlanta Dream
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 84, Las Vegas Aces 85 - Atlanta Dream
- Preview: Sky Conclude Four-Game West Trip with Tilt against Lynx - Chicago Sky
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