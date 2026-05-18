Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx, 86-79, on the road!

Gabriela Jaquez: 20 PTS (career-high), 8 REB (career-high) Rachel Banham: 13 PTS, 2 3PM Kamilla Cardoso : 11 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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