Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025
July 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Sky 91-68 at home :clap:
Napheesa Collier put together a complete performance with 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
