Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







FINAL IN VEGAS

The @LVAces defeat the Sky, 92-61, to secure their 15th straight dub! They are just the fourth team in WNBA history to win 15 in a row.

Jewell Loyd: 15 PTS | 2 STL | 5 3PM Jackie Young: 15 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB | 2 STL

Tonight, Loyd also joined elite company, surpassing 6,000 career points!

