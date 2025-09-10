Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025
Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
FINAL IN VEGAS
The @LVAces defeat the Sky, 92-61, to secure their 15th straight dub! They are just the fourth team in WNBA history to win 15 in a row.
Jewell Loyd: 15 PTS | 2 STL | 5 3PM Jackie Young: 15 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB | 2 STL
Tonight, Loyd also joined elite company, surpassing 6,000 career points!
