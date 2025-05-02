Chicago Sky vs. Brazil National Team: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Final: The Chicago Sky defeat the Brazil National Team 89-62 in Baton Rouge. Angel Reese led the way with a double-double (15 PTS, 10 REB)

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

