Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Chicago Sky 88-70 to move to 7-3 on the season and 2-1 in Cup play

Rhyne Howard went off for a season-high 36 PTS, 8 REB, & 9 3PM (career-high) in the win!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

