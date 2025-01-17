Charlotte Independence Re-Sign Rayan Djedje for 2025

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence today announced Frenchman Rayan Djedje will return to the Queen City in 2025. Djedje played a vital role for the Jacks in 2024 sharing shifts between midfield and defense throughout the season. He competed in 20 games with 17 starts for a total of 1,529 minutes.

"Rayan's move to Center Back coincided with our strongest run of the season last year," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "His athleticism, along with strong defensive skills and instincts allowed us to play in a back three or back four. Equally important, he was instrumental in our building from the back, able to find good passing options or take space on his own."

Djedje led the Jacks in interceptions with 30 adding 79 clearances, 27 tackles won and 16 blocks.

A midseason signing for Charlotte in 2023, Djedje made an instant impact on the pitch scoring two goals in his first four games, including one in his first-ever start.

¬â¹ ¬â¹Djedje advanced through the ranks at FC Metz in France, beginning in the academy levels before rising through the U19 squad to the premier team. The midfielder also played for RFC Seraing in Belgium during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Djedje helped the team finish second in the Belgian Division B to earn promotion to the top flight for the 2021-22 season.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

