Greenville Triumph Adds Zane Bubb to 2025 Roster

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed Zane Bubb of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, pending league and federation approval. After spending two seasons at the University of North Florida and two at Virginia Tech, Bubb was able to redshirt his senior year and transfer to the University of Central Florida. A final year of eligibility was given due to COVID-19, which Bubb spent in his final collegiate season at UCF before signing with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2024.

6 collegiate career goals as a defender

Sun Belt's All-Conference First Team (2023, UCF)

Sun Belt's Week 2 Defensive Player of the Week (2023, UCF)

Appeared in all 16 matches (2023, UCF)

Started all 16 matches (2020, UNF)

Led the Ospreys in minutes with 1,401 (2020, UNF)

Zane Bubb will join the Triumph for his second professional season. Keep up with the team's socials and newsletter and get your season tickets for the 2025 17-match home schedule!

