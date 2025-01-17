Forward Madison Sign Right Winger Chris Garcia for 2025 Season

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Right Winger, Chris Garcia, pending league and federation approval. Before joining the Flamingos, Garcia made impressive strides in his young career, playing eight games for MLS Next Pro team, Austin FC II, while racking up 262 minutes in his matches played for the club.

"Chris is a player I've worked with in the past and his hard-working mentality and attacking qualities make him a great fit for our club and what we want to accomplish this season," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaser. "His ability to beat opposition on the dribble is something we value and we are excited about his upside and potential for growth this season."

Before his time with Austin FC II, Garcia played for two seasons with El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship League. While there, he played for just under 600 minutes in 25 matches for the club and scored one goal.

"I'm very thrilled to be joining the Mingo family," said Garcia. "I can't wait to get started and to be part of this amazing organization. I am aiming for a successful year where we can bring home the cup. I'm excited to play at home and create great memories in front of these stunning fans."

Garcia started his professional career in the MLS in 2020 with Real Salt Lake City on a homegrown contract. In 2021 he was loaned out to the Swedish football club, Ljungskile SK. During his time there, Garcia scored one goal in five appearances. After his brief stint with the Swedish club, Garcia returned to the United States to play for Real Monarchs SLC. While there Garcia scored one goal, and notched two assists in just 13 matches with the club. In 2022 he was loaned to USL Championship squad, El Paso Locomotive FC, joining the team permanently in 2023. Finally in 2024, Garcia was loaned from El Paso to Austin FC II for their MLS Next Pro season where he had eight appearances.

