Union Omaha Announces Joe Gallardo's Return for 2025 Season

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today that attacker Joe Gallardo has re-signed with the club for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Gallardo provided seven goals and six assists for Union Omaha last season, making for significant firepower returning to Werner Park.

Gallardo enters his third season with Union Omaha, having grown into one of the league's premier playmakers. His 43 chances created in USL League One last year tied him for second in the competition, as did his five assists. His direct play has made him an asset for Dominic Casciato, who has deployed him everywhere from a wing-back role to center forward, to great effect no matter the position. Gallardo's four goals in League One matched 2023's totals, but he tacked on three more from a hat trick against Western Mass Pioneers in the U.S. Open Cup in March.

Joe Gallardo's ten assists for the Owls tie him with Pedro Dolabella for third in club history. By continuing to build on these totals in 2025, he has a shot to catch Conor Doyle's leading mark of 16 assists for Union Omaha. Gallardo has already etched his name into club lore as the 2024 USL League One Final MVP by assisting the opening goal and creating four chances across the 90 minutes.

Said Head Coach Dominic Casciato, "I'm delighted to be bringing Joe back for the 2025 season - he has been a joy to work with over the past two seasons and has established himself as one of the top performers in the league.

"He's a tireless worker and really embodies our identity as a quality player that's willing to sacrifice to help the team be successful, and with his return secured, it sets us up nicely as we continue to look to improve every season."

Gallardo joins two previously announced groups of returnees in forming the returning core of Union Omaha's title defense for the 2025 season. The current roster of players now looks as follows:

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

