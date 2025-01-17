Texoma FC Announces Preseason Schedule

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is excited to announce that the club's preseason schedule was unveiled this week. This will be the teams first ever preseason as a professional club ahead of their inaugural season in USL League One.

The schedule will see the side play four games in total, two home and two away. Texoma FC will be playing in friendlies against both collegiate and professional sides in the Texas and Oklahoma area as they seek to refine their roster before the league season kicks off.

Opponents include NCAA Division I teams, Oral Roberts University and Southern Methodist University (SMU) as well as MLS Next Pro teams Austin FC II and reigning MLS Next Pro Champions, North Texas SC.

In addition to announcing the preseason schedule, Texoma FC is delighted to announce that the match on February 22 will be played against North Texas SC at the Historic Bearcat Stadium AND will be open to the public.

You can purchase your tickets now using the following link: https://vivenu.com/event/texoma-fc-vs-north-texas-sc-fc-dallas-wat0oh

"We are incredibly excited to get started on our inaugural preseason with the players. We can't wait to play against some amazing teams from around the area. We hope fans can join us for our open preseason game against North Texas SC", said Texoma FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Adrian Forbes.

Texoma FC 2025 Preseason Schedule

2/15 Texoma FC vs Oral Roberts University; Sherman, TX

2/22 Texoma FC vs North Texas SC; Sherman, TX

3/1 Texoma FC vs Austin FC II; Austin, TX

3/8 Texoma FC vs Southern Methodist University (SMU); Dallas, TX

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

