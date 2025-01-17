TFC Academy's Indiana Vassilev Receives First National Team Call-Up

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today that former Academy standout Indiana "Indy" Vassilev has received his first call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) ahead of two friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica. Marking another milestone in his career, the St. Louis City SC midfielder could debut as early as this Saturday, Jan. 18.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Vassilev began his career with Tormenta FC Academy, where he developed from 2013 to 2015 before moving to IMG Academy in Florida. In January 2020, he signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa Football Club, making his Premier League debut two weeks later against Brighton. At 18 years, 11 months, and 2 days old, Vassilev became the second-youngest American to appear in the Premier League.

This January camp is a key opportunity for USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino to evaluate players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Vassilev is one of seven rising talents receiving their first call-ups and one of 10 players eligible to make their senior team debut.

The USMNT will face Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, followed by Costa Rica on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

Vassilev is among over 65 players that Tormenta FC has helped reach the professional level through its Academy and USL pre-professional teams. Offering a direct pathway to the professional level, Tormenta FC's unique Path to Pro model continues to play a vital role in developing the next generation of soccer talent across South Georgia and the Low Country of South Carolina.

