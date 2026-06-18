Charlotte Independence Announce Date Change for AV Alta Home Match

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence have announced a schedule change for the team's home match against AV Alta.

The match, originally scheduled for August 29, has been moved to Friday, August 28. Kickoff will start at 7:00 PM at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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