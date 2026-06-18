Charlotte Independence Announce Date Change for AV Alta Home Match
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence have announced a schedule change for the team's home match against AV Alta.
The match, originally scheduled for August 29, has been moved to Friday, August 28. Kickoff will start at 7:00 PM at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.
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