Forward Madison and Fort Wayne Split the Points Tonight at Home

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







After a lengthy rain delay, the skies parted and set the tone for an intense first half at Breese Stevens Field. Both teams came out sharp, despite the pitch being reminiscent of the storm that preceded. Each team saw early chances, setting up for a fast and physical night. Tensions rose when head coach, Matt Glaeser, was sent out in the 14'.

Even with their leader out, the 'Mingos broke through in the 28' when R. Carmichael sent a perfect cross to Bolma, who capitalized to make the score 1-0. From there, Madison found its rhythm, creating chances while staying strong defensively. Harms made several crucial saves to maintain the lead, and both Toure and K. Carmichael remained firm, creating a huge denial in 40+4', preventing the visitors from a late opportunity before the break.

The second half opened with an early chance from N'goubou, but he couldn't quite convert. From there, both sides generated strong opportunities, with standout saves and defensive efforts keeping the scoreline tight. In the 61', the visitors found the equalizer when a bouncing ball slipped just under Harms' legs. Madison continued to create promising chances, particularly on set pieces, but couldn't capitalize in front of goal. Annor nearly delivered a winner in the 90' minute, breaking through with a clear chance, but sent his effort over the bar. A final look from Munjoma deep into stoppage time wasn't enough, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.

"Unfortunate circumstance, but decent result at home," said Forward Madison FC defender, Kerfalla Toure, "We will get them next time."

"Disappointed not to get a win," said Forward Madison FC Striker, Ryan Carmichael, who was visibly frustrated with the call. "We will be back on Saturday with three points."

"Proud of the boys. It was a great effort," said Forward Madison Assistant Coach, Patrick Nyarko, who stepped in after Glaeser was sent off. "Thought we could've snuck one in at the end, but I'm very impressed with the effort put forth."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD (28') - Bolma

1-1 FW (59') - Becher

Disciplinary Summary

(14') MAD Glaeser - Yellow Card

(14') MAD Glaeser - Red Card

(23') MAD Toure - Yellow Card

(45') FW Ricol - Yellow Card

(81') FW Jordan II - Yellow Card

(83') FW Gafar - Yellow Card

(84') MAD Torres - Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC will continue its 2026 campaign at home on Saturday, June 20th to take on New York Cosmos. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM, and the 'Mingos are aiming to secure three points at home. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets, or by shopping at the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy, #6 Kanyane, #7 Bolma (67' Karamoko), #8 Segbers (56' Munjoma), #9 R. Carmichael, #11 N'Goubou (56' Annor), #12 Torres (86' Shannon), #17 Gebhard (56' Castro), #20 K. Carmichael, #33 Toure

SUBS: Flores, Hildal, Manske, Romanshyn

FW: #1 Schipmann, #4 Dias, #6 Jordan II, #7 Ricol, #8 Garay (59' Armas), #10 Awoudor (77' Oyetunde), #11 Healey, #12 Gafar, #13 Rempel, #19 Cuenu (85' Musa), #21 Becher (77' Nieto)

SUBS: Echevarría, Musa, Smith, Thomas







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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