Match Preview: MAD v NYC 6.20

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field for the last match of its three game home stint to take on the New York Cosmos on Saturday evening. After picking up a win against AC Boise and ending in a 1-1 stalemate against Fort Wayne, Forward looks to end its stint at home on a high note. Midfielder Joshua Bolma scored the lone goal for the 'Mingos, his second of the season thus far. In preparation for Saturday's match, Forward Madison look to continue its defensive success and amp up its chances on goal to grab all three points at home.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v FOR

After a lengthy rain delay, the skies parted and set the tone for an intense first half at Breese Stevens Field. Both teams came out sharp, despite the pitch being reminiscent of the storm that preceded. Each team saw early chances, setting up for a fast and physical night. Tensions rose when head coach, Matt Glaeser, was sent out in the 14'.

Even with their leader out, the 'Mingos broke through in the 28' when R. Carmichael sent a perfect cross to Bolma, who capitalized to make the score 1-0. From there, Madison found its rhythm, creating chances while staying strong defensively. Harms made several crucial saves to maintain the lead, and both Toure and K. Carmichael remained firm, creating a huge denial in 40+4', preventing the visitors from a late opportunity before the break.

The second half opened with an early chance from N'goubou, but he couldn't quite convert. From there, both sides generated strong opportunities, with standout saves and defensive efforts keeping the scoreline tight. In the 61', the visitors found the equalizer when a bouncing ball slipped just under Harms' legs. Madison continued to create promising chances, particularly on set pieces, but couldn't capitalize in front of goal. Annor nearly delivered a winner in the 90' minute, breaking through with a clear chance, but sent his effort over the bar. A final look from Munjoma deep into stoppage time wasn't enough, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on the New York Cosmos:

Back at Breese: Breese Stevens Field has proven to back the 'Mingos this season. Forward Madison boasts a 2-0-1 record at Breese this season, having not lost a game in front of a vibrant home crowd. As Forward Madison close out its home stint against the New York Cosmos, the Wisconsin side will aim to set the tone early as they look to keep their home record intact.

Midseason Check-In: Nearing the midseason mark, Forward Madison sits eighth on the USL League One table after improving to a 5-4-1 record. The 'Mingos have shown steady improvements on both sides of the ball, picking up valuable points and boosting momentum into the second half of their campaign. Offensively, Stephen Annor Gyamfi leads the team in goals scored with four, as Derek Gebhard sits second with three. A positive result against New York would help provide another boost as Forward Madison looks to climb the standings in the latter half of the season.

Defensive Discipline: Forward Madison FC has found success through its defensive consistency in recent matches. In their last three conference matches, the 'Mingos have conceded just two goals, keeping one clean sheet in the process. The backline has helped limit chances on net as goalkeeper JT Harms has continued to put up impressive saves to hold off opponents. As Forward Madison prepares for Saturday's contest against New York, the 'Mingos will look to keep up their impressive defensive form.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v NYC

Wednesday, June 20

7:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 5-4-2

NYC: 2-8-1







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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