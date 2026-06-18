Spokane to Host One Knoxville SC in Hopes of Keeping Undefeated Home Record Alive

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC (6-3-2) is at home this weekend and will host One Knoxville SC (7-2-3) in this summer clash on Saturday, June 20 at ONE Spokane Stadium. Velocity FC is currently fourth in League One standings, trailing Knoxville by four points.

This match is a highly anticipated faceoff as flashbacks of the 2025 USL One League Championship linger in both teams' minds. Velocity FC has unfinished business with the visiting Knoxville SC, who won the finals match 2-0 last fall and secured their first Championship with goals by Nico Rosamilia and Kempes Tekiela.

This time around, Velocity FC hopes to strike back and earn their first win against One Knox. Spokane is 0-2-3 against Knoxville all-time, and the past two games between the two sides resulted in wins for Knoxville. Despite the history, Velocity FC remains confident and ready to face their opponent, riding off of their last home match win over Pacific Northwest rival, AC Boise.

Velocity FC's last home win remained scoreless into the second half until defender Derek Waldeck's corner in the 71st found Camron Miller, who then placed the ball in the back of the net with a perfect header. Only three minutes later, Andre Lewis doubled the score for Velocity with a deflected shot into the net to make it 2-0. The match ended in a 2-1 win for Velocity FC, showcasing their dominance at One Spokane Stadium.

Velocity FC's most recent appearance on the pitch was an away match against AV Alta FC, which Spokane lost 0-1 on Saturday, June 13. After holding Alta scoreless for almost the entire match, Velocity FC conceded a late second half goal that would ultimately seal their fate. Velocity FC, though not happy with the loss, found solid moments in front of the goal that nearly equalized the game. Marky Hernández almost found the net in the 86th minute, but his shot missed wide.

Velocity FC is 6-0-0 in regular season home games and One Knox holds a 3-0-2 record for regular season away games. As both teams are riding streaks of home and away wins, this match will be nothing short of a fierce battle.

Saturday's match against One Knoxville SC this Saturday is set to kick off at 6 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. You will not want to miss this high stakes match, so get your tickets now and support the Lads as they continue their third season in League One. Let's Go Spo!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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