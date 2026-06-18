Back in Record Time: Galazinni's Road from Injury to Game-Winning Goal

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







Just two days after undergoing a foot procedure, New York Cosmos defender Davide Galazinni returned to the field and scored the game-winning goal against Fort Wayne FC on March 28. His rapid recovery was the result of expert medical care, careful rehabilitation, and the resilience of a professional athlete determined to get back on the pitch.

Galazinni sustained a foot contusion while traveling for away matches. As soon as he noticed the injury, he consulted with the team's athletic trainer and a physical therapist in an effort to address the issue. Despite weeks of treatment, the medical staff was unable to find a solution that fully resolved the injury.

Once he returned from the road, Galazinni was referred to Dr. Wright of Quantum Foot and Ankle Group in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, the official foot and ankle specialist of the New York Cosmos. According to Dr. Wright, "It'd been several weeks, and it just wasn't getting better." He explained that injuries like Galazinni's can be particularly challenging because blood can collect in small compartments within the foot, creating ongoing discomfort and limiting recovery.

When conservative treatment options proved unsuccessful, the focus shifted toward a more definitive solution. After evaluating the injury, Dr. Wright and Galazinni decided to proceed with a minor surgical procedure requiring anesthesia. The procedure addressed the injury while minimizing the risk of additional tissue damage that could have jeopardized Galazinni's availability for the remainder of the season. As Dr. Wright noted, "The less cutting you do, the less exposure there is for infection."

Several factors contributed to Galazinni's rapid return, including Dr. Wright's surgical approach and the defender's exceptional physical condition. While the average patient would likely require a longer recovery period, Galazinni's status as a professional athlete played a significant role in his healing process. Dr. Wright explained, "He is an athlete... they have very high VO2 max, and that does help with healing."

A key component of the procedure was Dr. Wright's use of minimally invasive techniques. Using specialized magnifying glasses, he was able to create the smallest incision possible while treating the injury. By limiting the size of the incision, he reduced additional tissue damage and lowered the risk of complications, helping to accelerate the recovery process. As Dr. Wright explained, "You don't want to invoke any more damage than there already is."

While Galazinni's return to the field came remarkably quickly, Dr. Wright emphasized that player safety remained his top priority throughout the process. He only recommends clearance when he is confident an athlete can return without a significant risk of reinjury. Following the procedure, Dr. Wright closely monitored Galazinni's recovery to ensure he was ready to safely return to competition. According to Dr. Wright, "He said he didn't have any pain the next day when I checked on him." That positive response gave the medical team confidence that he was progressing as hoped.

Galazinni's recovery timeline was far from typical. Dr. Wright noted that "For the normal person who is not a professional, it would be a few days of downtime." Most patients would require more than two days to recover from a procedure of this nature. His rapid return was the result of several unique factors, including his physical conditioning, access to specialized care, and close medical supervision.

Modern sports medicine continues to demonstrate how collaboration between athletes and medical professionals can produce exceptional outcomes. In Galazinni's case, that partnership allowed him to recover quickly enough to return to the lineup and make an immediate impact. His game-winning goal against Fort Wayne FC was more than just a decisive moment on the scoreboard-it was the culmination of weeks of perseverance, expert medical treatment, and a recovery process that allowed him to return to the field far sooner than most would have thought possible.

For more information on Dr. Wright of Quantum Foot and Ankle Group in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey please visit: https://www.quantumfootandanklegroup.com/







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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