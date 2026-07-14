Charlotte Charges into the Knockout Round!
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Matt Levy recorded a pair of saves in a penalty shootout to send the Charlotte Independence to a 4-2 victory from the spot against the Charleston Battery in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Patriots Point after the sides had played to a 2-2 draw in regulation. The result sent the Independence through to the knockout stage of the tournament as group winners.
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