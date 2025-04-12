Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Cal Jennings scored the winner with 10 minutes to go after missing a first-half penalty kick as the Charleston Battery rallied for a 2-1 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Patriots Point, with Aaron Molloy's first goal of the season for the Battery cancelling out a first-half goal by Pittsburgh's Bradley Sample.
