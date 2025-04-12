Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored the winner with 10 minutes to go after missing a first-half penalty kick as the Charleston Battery rallied for a 2-1 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Patriots Point, with Aaron Molloy's first goal of the season for the Battery cancelling out a first-half goal by Pittsburgh's Bradley Sample.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.